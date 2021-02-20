Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), will soon join the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The period drama stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Devgn has been roped in to play the role of Karim Lala, as per reports.

“Ajay will start filming from February-end and has allocated 10-12 days for the shoot. He will squeeze in Gangubai Kathiawadi’s schedule amidst Maidaan’s ongoing shoot. Amit (Sharma) will continue filming with other actors while Ajay will be busy with Gangubai Kathiawadi. At present, a set of his character’s house is being created in a Mumbai studio. The sequences will feature him and Alia both,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Gangubai Kathiawadi went on floors in 2019. However, its shoot had been put on hold when India went into a complete lockdown and all shooting activities came to a grinding halt in March, 2020. Alia Bhatt resumed shooting for the period-drama in September. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Bhatt and Bhansali.

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Gangubai Kathiawadi apparently also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Huma Qureshi on its cast. Qureshi makes a special appearance in the film.

For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by a chapter of Gangubai Kothewali from well-known writer Hussain Zaidi’s 2011 non-fiction crime novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR. The two have sign up for extended cameos in the high-profile historical drama which features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.