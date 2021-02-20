Superstar Ajith is presently working on his next Tamil film Valimai, directed by H. Vinoth. Though the major portion of the upcoming project has been shot, the makers will soon jet off to Spain for a brief schedule to film an action scene.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is scheduled for its theatrical bow on India’s Independence Day. Reportedly, the makers are planning to raise the curtain on the first-look of Ajith from the forthcoming film by the end of March.

While Valimai is still a few weeks away from completion, we hear that producer Boney Kapoor has already started discussing a new project with Ajith and director H. Vinoth. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

A source in the know tells a publication, “Ajith has a three-film deal with Boney Kapoor and the duo have already started discussing their third consecutive collaboration. Thala Ajith has found a comfort zone in working with director H. Vinoth and Boney Kapoor, and hence, they are all gearing up for a hat-trick now. If everything goes as planned, the film in question well might be Thala 61. The actor is very happy with the way Valimai has shaped up, which has resulted in him already discussing another collaboration.”

Boney Kapoor, Ajith and H. Vinoth first collaborated on the successful courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), which was an official remake of Hindi film Pink (2016). The trio followed it up with Valimai.

“Thala Ajith has a rule of deciding on his next film only closer to the release of his earlier commitments, and he will be following the same this time around as well, going ahead with his script selection. But among all the films offered to him, the H. Vinoth film is currently in the frontrunner of being Thala 61 and if things go as planned, it will begin in second half of 2021,” the source concludes.

