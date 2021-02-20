Producer Ekta Kapoor and writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa recently took to social media and revealed that they were in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. However, the duo did not share any detail about their sudden visit to the city.

Now, an entertainment portal reveals that Kapoor and Shaandilyaa, who last collaborated on Dream Girl (2019), had gone to Jaisalmer to meet superstar Akshay Kumar on the sets of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey and discuss a new project.

“Ekta and Raaj took off to Jaisalmer via a private charter jet and stayed at the same hotel as Akshay and team Bachchan Pandey. They went there to discuss an out-and-out comedy with the actor, and he is said to have loved the idea and has asked the team to come up with a bound screenplay. Having wrapped up three films in the last 4 months, he is now looking to form a line up for the next two years, and is constantly discussing films with probable collaborators,” a source close to the development informs the publication.

The same source goes on to reveal that more than a dozen filmmakers flew down to Jaisalmer over the past two months to meet and discuss a probable collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The superstar is yet to give his final nod to any of them.

Kumar, who was last seen in horror-comedy Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar (2020), has more than half-a-dozen films in his hands right now. Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Prithviraj are the four films that she has already completed. He is currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Mission Lion will go on floors once he wraps up his ongoing projects.

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Raaj Shaandilyaa