After the super success of the Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, actor Ajith Kumar, director H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor have teamed up for Valimai which is all set to release on Pongal this year.

Recently, while talking to The Hindu, Kapoor revealed that after Valimai, he will be once again teaming up with Kumar and Vinoth. While talking about Vinoth, Kapoor said, “He believes in expressing himself through his films. It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years back. I remember my wife (the late actor Sridevi) conversing with him in Tamil, and being impressed with his story lines. His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey. In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth.”

A few days ago, Kapoor had announced that Valimai will release on Pongal (January 2022) next year. Soon, there were reports that Vijay’s Beast will also release on the same day.

When Kapoor was asked about the clash, he said, “Well, if it does, Pongal will get brighter for the fans of both stars.”

Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. While the film will mark Gummakonda’s Tamil debut, it will be Qureshi’s second Kollywood film.

A few days ago, on Gummakonda’s birthday, the makers of Valimai had unveiled his first look poster.