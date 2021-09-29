A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha had announced that she will be seen in a music video titled Mil Mahiya. The song will be out on Thursday (30) and recently, Sonakshi opened up about the track.

While talking to ANI about Mil Mahiya, Sinha said, “When I heard Mil Mahiya for the first time, I knew I had to be a part of it! It’s an amazing foot-tapping number that got me moving instantly and Raashi Sood has really sung it beautifully! I have seen Amith’s work in Enjoy Enjaami and was looking forward to shooting the video with him! The entire team has really made this song one of their best. I’m sure the audience will enjoy this groovy number!”

Mil Mahiya is sung by Raashi Sood and it is directed by Amith Krishnan.

While talking about Sonakshi’s casting in the track, Sood said, “I think for this song, no one other than Sonakshi could have added this magic so well. Her hard work and humbleness not only has amused me but has motivated me to write more banger compositions.”

Meanwhile, talking about Sinha’s movies, the actress will be seen in movies like Kakuda and Bulbul Tarang. She will also be seen in an Amazon Prime Video’s web series titled Fallen.

There are reports that Sinha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. However, there’s no official announcement about it.