Recently, the nominations of the 3rd Asia Contents Awards by Busan International Film Festival were announced, and Netflix’s anthology Ray, Ali Fazal, and Nushrratt Bharuccha have been nominated.

Ray has been nominated in the Best OTT Original category, Fazal has bagged a nomination in the Best Actor category for his performance in Ray, and Bharuccha has been nominated in Best Actress category for her act in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans.

Fazal tweeted, “I suppose i must be thankful to the peeps at BUSAN international film festival. Very kind. Just saw my name in the nominations for Best actor. And to the team of Ray for the nominations as well. #Ray @netflix @NetflixIndia @srijitspeaketh.”

An excited Bharuccha also tweeted, “Ecstatic to be nominated by @busanfilmfest 2021 for its 3rd Asia Contents Awards. Feel honored to see my name alongside other talented actors from different countries. Ajeeb Daastaans journey is still getting sweeter by the day.”

Ray started streaming on Netflix in June this year. The anthology is directed by three filmmakers, Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey. Apart from Fazal, it also features Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon.

Meanwhile, Ajeeb Daastaans is also an anthology helmed by four directors, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul.