After the success of Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Shootout at Wadala (2013), filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is set to commence work on the third installment of the successful film franchise. If reports are to be believed, the third part of the series will be based on the 1992 shootout at JJ Hospital.

A leading entertainment publication reports that Gupta has signed Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the high-profile project. After Malang (2020), Kapur currently stars in yet another action entertainer titled Om: The Battle Within.

“It seems like Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur is in demand for action movies. Right after Malang, he signed OM: The Battle Within. Now we hear that the makers of the Shootout franchise have roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the project. While his role details are kept under wraps, it surely is interesting to see him join the franchise,” a source in the know informs the publication.

In March, a source had told the same publication that the film was tentatively being titled Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay. “Currently, the industry buzz is that the film will be based on the 1992 shootout that happened at JJ Hospital between members of Dawood Ibrahim’s and Arun Gawli’s gang. Given the focus on the rivalry between these two gangs, the film is tentatively being titled Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay,” read the report.

For the uninitiated, the JJ Hospital shootout incident happened due to the murder of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law Ibrahim Parkar who was allegedly killed by the four gang members of Arun Gawli. In a fit of anger, Dawood’s gang attacked the two assailants — Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere – when they were admitted to JJ Hospital for treatment.

Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar are set to produce the upcoming film under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series Films respectively.

