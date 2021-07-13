ZEE5 on Monday raised the curtain on the trailer of the upcoming Hindi film 14 Phere, which is set to premiere on the platform on July 23, 2021. Directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani, 14 Phere stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in principal roles. The film has been produced by ZEE Studios.

If the trailer of 14 Phere is anything to go by, the film seems to have everything to put a wide smile on viewers’ faces in these trying times. It is filled with oodles of drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding but multiplied by two. The film also features Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan in important roles.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer starts off with a sweet, romantic college love story, but takes a quirky turn as the lives of main characters, Sanjay (Massey) and Aditi (Kharbanda) get entangled in the family drama.

Talking about the film, Massey said, “This movie is a complete family entertainer x 2! It has all the elements of an Indian ‘shaadi’ – emotion, drama, romance, song and dance, comedy, family values and at the core of it – a couple madly in love! I fell in love with the script immediately and can’t wait for everyone to watch it on ZEE5! The trailer is just a glimpse into the madness!”

“Halfway through reading the script, I felt a range of emotions. I was so invested in Aditi and Sanjay and couldn’t wait to know what could happen next. The intrigue I felt, reassured me that it was a kickass script and would make for super entertaining movie! It’s not just another wedding film, that’s for sure and I can’t wait for the audiences to witness the magic that is 14 Phere! It will be the epitome of perfect naach, gaana and 2x the drama! 23rd July on ZEE5, you’re invited!”, shared Kharbanda.

“This is a close-knit fun family film where you will see that bonding and emotional values are very important. The film celebrates the institution of family and marriage but questions a few basic flaws in a reasonable way. We are not trying to make fun of traditions and customs; in fact, you can watch this film with your entire family, and I am sure you will have a good time. The trailer is just the beginning, you will witness the unexpected twists and turns only once you watch the film. 23rd July on ZEE5, block your date!”, director Devanshu Singh said.

14 Phere is set to premiere on July 23 on ZEE5.

Tags: 14 Phere, Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Devanshu Singh, Manoj Kalwani