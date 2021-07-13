Well-made mythological shows have always managed to catch viewers’ fancy. And as technology improves year by year and empowers makers with great facilities in terms of VFX and cameras for that matter, the quality of such shows has also improved considerably.

Today, every general entertainment channel in India has one or two mythological shows in their bouquet. If reports are to be believed, Star Bharat is also gearing up to launch a new mythological series based on Lord Krishna.

Titled Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, the show is set to be mounted on a lavish scale. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who has previously bankrolled some of the biggest mythological and historical shows on Indian television, is set to produce the upcoming series under his production house, Swastik Productions.

“Mythological and divine stories have the capability of breaking through various demographic barriers. The stories of Krishna have always been engaging and inspirational for each age group in our country. His teachings have been so impactful that they are relevant in today’s times as well. Our upcoming show (Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki) will unfold the story of his childhood days and highlight different facets of Krishna’s early life. We are happy to collaborate with ace Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary for this iconic and epic show,” a well-placed source informs an entertainment portal.

There is no update on who all have been roped in to play lead characters in Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. But from what we hear, the makers are looking at launching the show in the month of August, around the festival of Janmashtami.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki, Star Bharat, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Swastik Productions