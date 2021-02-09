Actor Rajiv Kapoor known for his performance in the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili passed away today. It is said that the 58-year-old actor suffered a heart attack.

Rajiv was the son of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor, and brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news with everyone.

She posted a picture of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote, "RIP"

Rajiv Kapoor had featured in many movies but his most famous film was Ram Teri Ganga Maili which was directed by his father Raj Kapoor and produced by his brother Randhir Kapoor. Apart from being an actor, he was also a producer and a director. He had directed Prem Granth which starred Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

This would surely be a shocking news for the Kapoor family as in April 2020, Rishi Kapoor had passed away, and now, Rajiv Kapoor.

We pray that soul of the actor rests in peace.