A few days ago, the makers of Looop Lapeta had shared the first look of Taapsee Pannu from the film. Today, they have unveiled the look of Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays a character named Satya in the movie.

Tahir took to Instagram to share his first look and introduce his character. He posted, “If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I’ve had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable “jholer” in the year’s craziest ride, “Looop Lapeta”, co-starring @taapsee. #LooopLapeta @bhatiaaakash @sonypicsfilmsin @ellipsisentertainment @vivekkrishnani @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @aayush_blm.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin made his debut with the 2014 release Mardaani. He later starred in movie likes Force 2, Manto and Chhichhore. The actor will next be seen in 83 in which he plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar. Reportedly, the Kabir Khan directorial will hit the big screens in June this year.

Talking about Looop Lapeta, the movie is being directed by Aakash Bhatia and it is an adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run.

While unveiling her look from the film, Taapsee had posted, “Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta @tahirrajbhasin @bhatiaaakash @sonypicsfilmsin @ellipsisentertainment @vivekkrishnani @tanuj.Garg @atulkasbekar @aayush_blm.”