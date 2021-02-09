In November 2020, it was announced that Tiger Shroff will be seen in a movie titled Ganapath which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. There have been several reports about the film’s female lead, and it was said that there will be two actresses who will be seen in the movie.

Now, today, Tiger has shared a glimpse of his leading lady in Ganapath.

The actor took to Twitter to share a motion poster and wrote, “सुना है मुड़ने वाली है कल सुबह ठीक 10:40 को #Ganapath #VikasBahl @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani #GoodCo @poojafilms.”

In the motion poster, we don’t get to see the face of the actress, but earlier there were reports of Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon being considered for the movie. So, we wonder if the actress in the poster is one of them.

Well, a lot of people have tried to guess which actress it is and most of them feel it is Kriti Sanon. Some have also guessed that it’s Nora.

Check out the tweets here…

Let’s wait and watch which actress it turns out to be.

Ganapath is a two-part franchise and the part one will hit the big screens in 2022.

Apart from Ganapath, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Heropanti 2 is slated to release in July this year.