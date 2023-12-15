8.5 C
London
Friday, December 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentZoya Akhtar promotes ‘The Archies’ on ‘The Daily Show’ with Kal Penn
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar promotes ‘The Archies’ on ‘The Daily Show’ with Kal Penn

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

The team of the successful Tamil-language film Jigarthanda Double...
Entertainment

India outclass South Africa to square T20 series

CAPTAIN Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 100 from 56...
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon onboards Indian adaptation of ABC series ‘Revenge’

Actress Raveena Tandon will be seen in an interesting...
Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and is...
Entertainment

Vir Das to perform at Apollo Theatre in London

Comedian-actor Vir Das is set to perform at the...

Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently appeared on host Kal Penn’s popular American talk show The Daily Show to promote her recently released film The Archies.

The show started with Kal recalling how Zoya’s dog ‘almost killed himself’ when he met her for dinner at her home.

Zoya also spoke about her objective to incorporate an inclusive message through the characters of Dilton and Reggie in The Archies.

“In 2018, homosexuality was decriminalised and since then there has been so much positive change. A part of that evolution is filmmaking and somewhere I feel that through this medium you are humanising the other, you’re making people come closer. Stories travel, and they stay longer. I’m lucky to be part of the community that can affect some change,” she said.

The Archies, which premiered on Netflix on December 7, marks the acting debut of Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter). The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in starring roles.

Talking about working with brother Farhan Akhtar and father Javed Akhtar, the filmmaker said, “This is my fifth film that they are on. It’s safe and dangerous, because it’s an honest space, so you will get the truth. But that’s dangerous sometimes because it leads to fights at the dinner table.”

Farhan wrote the Hindi dialogues for The Archies while Javed Akhtar is attached as the lyricist.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Clint Eastwood promises to watch Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Risk of death from Covid-19 decreases post-vaccination but wanes after six months, reveals study

Health 0
A new study has found the risk of death...

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

Entertainment 0
The team of the successful Tamil-language film Jigarthanda Double...

24,000 people in West Midlands will spend Christmas without a home, new study finds

UK News 0
New data released by Shelter UK reveals a harrowing...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc