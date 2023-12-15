8.5 C
Clint Eastwood promises to watch Tamil film 'Jigarthanda Double X'
Entertainment

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The team of the successful Tamil-language film Jigarthanda Double X can’t keep calm as legendary actor-director Clint Eastwood promised to watch it.

Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, is a tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray.

Surprisingly, Eastwood’s team that maintains his X profile recently reacted to a fan’s tweet and confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film Juror No. 2.

“Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians. We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X. It’s available on Netflix. We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie. We made some animated scenes like you in your young age. Please watch it once you get some time,” read the tweet by a fan of the movie.

Clint’s team replied saying, “Hi. Clint is aware of this movie and he states he will get to it upon completion of his new film Juror No. 2. Thank You.”

The particular tweet by Eastwood’s team has left the Jigarthanda Double X cast and crew extremely happy.

Taking to X, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “Wowww….. Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon… [?] This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India…Can’t wait to hear what he thinks of the film once he does… Thanks a lot, @Vijay70269050 and all #JigarthandaXX fans on Twitter who reached out to the man himself & making this happen…. Feeling Blessed [?][?]”

SJ Suryah, who played the role of Ray Dasan in the film, thanked Clint Eastwood for the acknowledgment. He wrote, “Thx a lot sirrrrrrrrr we are very happy that this movie reached U. Myself and @offl_Lawrence we r diehard fan of U sir & our director @karthiksubbaraj sir is maddest diehard fan of U sir (sic).”

Raghava Lawrence also reacted to the post.

Jigarthanda Double X pays tributes not just to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray but also to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Sara Sharif’s family members plead not guilty to her murder

UK News 0
THE father of a 10-year-old Woking girl whose death...

