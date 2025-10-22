Zohran Mamadani criticizes Modi during diwali temple visits in New York

Highlights:

Zohran Mamadani criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Diwali celebrations in New York.

He stated, “Modi and the BJP have room only for certain kinds of Indians.”

Mamadani emphasized his belief in India’s pluralism and inclusivity.

The assemblyman visited several Hindu temples in Queens, including the Trimurthi Bhavan Mandir, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, and the Ganesh Temple.

He reflected on his upbringing, saying Hindu festivals like Diwali and Holi shaped his values despite being Muslim.

Mamadani reaffirmed his stance that he would not share a stage with Modi, referencing the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He linked his cultural engagement to his mayoral campaign, pledging to represent all New Yorkers fairly.

Zohran Mamadani Highlights India’s Pluralism During Diwali Celebrations

During Diwali week, Zohran Mamadani visited several Hindu temples in Queens, including the Trimurthi Bhavan Mandir in Ozone Park, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, and the Sri Maha Vallabha Ganapati Devasthanam (Ganesh Temple) in Flushing. Speaking to attendees, Mamadani underlined the importance of inclusivity in India.

“I have been critical of Modi because I grew up with a vision of an India where everyone belonged,” said Zohran Mamadani. He has previously compared Modi to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and referred to him as a “war criminal,” citing the 2002 Gujarat riots.

At the temple events, Mamadani emphasized that he envisions a pluralistic India. “Modi and the BJP have room only for certain kinds of Indians,” he remarked. “Pluralism is something to be celebrated, something to be strived for.” These statements reinforced his commitment to diversity and inclusion while connecting with his Indian heritage.

Zohran Mamadani Connects Political Campaign to Cultural Heritage

Zohran Mamadani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair, linked his mayoral campaign to his experience as part of the Indian diaspora. He stressed the importance of representing all New Yorkers, regardless of their views on Modi or India.

“Eight and a half million people… many of whom may feel differently than me about Mr Modi, and that’s their right, and I will look to represent them all the same,” he said. Mamadani framed his campaign around public safety, affordable living, and ensuring residents feel valued and “celebrated” in New York City.

At the Ganesh Temple, Zohran Mamadani reflected on the influence of his upbringing on his values. “The stories… and practices of Diwali, Holi, and Raksha Bandhan taught me many of the values I hold so dear today. My mother’s family is Hindu. Even while being Muslim myself, I grew up with a deep understanding of what Hinduism means,” he said. These personal reflections highlighted Mamadani’s connection to both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

Zohran Mamadani’s Views on Narendra Modi

Throughout 2025, Zohran Mamadani has been vocal in his criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this year, Mamadani called Modi a “war criminal” in reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots. During his Diwali visits, he reaffirmed his stance, saying the BJP only supports “certain kinds of Indians,” while advocating for a pluralistic and inclusive India.

When asked if he would share a stage with Modi at any public event, Zohran Mamadani said no, citing Modi’s responsibility for violence against Muslims in Gujarat. These comments position Mamadani as a critic of Modi while remaining committed to representing the diverse views of New Yorkers in his mayoral campaign.

Zohran Mamadani’s Engagement With the Queens Community

Beyond his political statements, Zohran Mamadani used the temple visits to engage with the local community in Queens. He highlighted the cultural significance of the festivals and shared his experiences growing up within the Indian diaspora.

“To be here with you is so special to me because when I meet the members of this mandir, I hear the names of my own family,” he said. This engagement reflects Mamadani’s effort to connect with both his political base and his cultural roots, emphasizing the role of tradition in shaping personal and public values.

During Diwali 2025 in New York, Zohran Mamadani combined cultural celebration with political commentary, stressing the importance of pluralism in India while criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through temple visits in Queens and public statements, Mamadani reinforced his commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement, both in his heritage and as part of his mayoral campaign.

Zohran Mamadani continues to highlight the values of pluralism, cultural understanding, and representation, linking his personal experiences with broader political and social issues, and connecting his campaign with both Indian-American communities and the wider electorate in New York City.