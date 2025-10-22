New Zealand to deport Indian teen Navjot Singh after denying basic rights for 18 years

Highlights:

Navjot Singh, 18, born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, faces deportation to India.

His father was deported five days after his birth, and his mother lost legal status when he was five.

Singh has lived without official documents, unable to attend school or access basic rights.

He discovered his undocumented status at age eight and has lived in fear ever since. - Advertisement -

Associate Immigration Minister Chris Penk denied his final residency application through ministerial intervention.

Singh’s lawyer, Alastair McClymont, called the decision “inhumane” and urged reforms similar to Australia and the UK.

Community leaders and politicians argue children should not be punished for their parents’ immigration status.

Navjot Singh, an 18-year-old born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, to Indian parents, faces deportation to India — a country he has never visited. The decision has triggered a national debate on immigration fairness and the treatment of children born to undocumented parents. Despite living his entire life in New Zealand, Singh is being classified as an overstayer under the country’s immigration laws, which do not recognize his right to remain.

Navjot Singh’s Background and Legal Struggles

Navjot Singh was born in 2007 to parents who were residing unlawfully in New Zealand. His father was deported just five days after his birth, leaving his mother to raise him alone. In 2012, when Singh was five years old, his mother also lost her legal status. Since then, he has lived without any official identification or access to basic services, including education.

For 18 years, Navjot Singh has lived in legal limbo — unable to attend school, hold a job, or even prove his existence within the country’s system. He discovered the truth about his undocumented status when he was eight. “I asked my mum why I wasn’t at school, and then she had to tell me,” Singh told Radio New Zealand (RNZ). “Ever since, I’ve been living in fear. I couldn’t even be honest with my friends.”

His life without legal rights has left him socially isolated and uncertain about the future. Now, as his final application for residency has been denied, he faces deportation to India. “I don’t think I’ll survive in India,” Singh said. “I don’t speak Hindi. I’ve heard that people with higher qualifications can’t find jobs there, so what would I do?”

The Legal Framework Behind Navjot Singh’s Case

Navjot Singh’s situation stems from a change in New Zealand’s citizenship law implemented in 2006. The amendment ended automatic birthright citizenship, meaning children born after January 1, 2006, would only be recognized as citizens if at least one parent was a citizen or permanent resident.

Because both of Singh’s parents were undocumented at the time of his birth, he was never eligible for New Zealand citizenship. This legal gap has now placed him at risk of deportation to India — a country where he has no ties, family network, or familiarity with language or culture.

Associate Immigration Minister Chris Penk recently declined Singh’s request for residency through ministerial intervention, which was his final chance to regularize his immigration status. With no remaining legal avenues, deportation appears imminent.

Lawyer and Community Support for Navjot Singh

Singh’s lawyer, Alastair McClymont, has called the government’s decision “inhumane” and argued that the current laws fail to consider the reality of such cases. “It makes no sense to deport children who have grown up here to a foreign country,” McClymont told RNZ. He also urged the government to adopt policies similar to those in Australia and the United Kingdom, where children who have lived in a country for ten years can apply for citizenship.

McClymont said the existing system does not recognize the humanitarian aspects of long-term residency for children born to undocumented parents. He emphasized that individuals like Navjot Singh should not be punished for circumstances beyond their control.

Navjot Singh described the hardships his mother faced while raising him without legal recognition. “Raising a child as a single mother is really tough — imagine doing that without legal status,” he said. “We only survived with the help of our friends and the community.”

Community Leaders and Politicians React to Navjot Singh’s Deportation Order

The case of Navjot Singh has drawn widespread attention from community leaders and political figures who have criticized the government’s approach. Daljit Singh, president of the Supreme Sikh Society, voiced his disapproval, saying, “He was born in New Zealand and is part of our community. What harm will children like Navjot bring to New Zealand? We shouldn’t punish these children because it wasn’t their fault.”

Green Party spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March also condemned the deportation, stating, “Deporting kids to unfamiliar countries causes hardship and severs support networks.” Labour Party MP Phil Twyford added that the government should find a “better way” to handle such cases involving children of overstayers.

The public response to Navjot Singh’s situation has reignited discussions around New Zealand’s immigration system and human rights policies. Many are calling for legal reforms that would allow children who have grown up in the country to apply for residency or citizenship regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

A Broader Debate Over Immigration Fairness and Human Rights

As Navjot Singh awaits his fate, his case highlights deeper issues within New Zealand’s immigration framework. It raises critical questions about whether children should suffer the consequences of their parents’ actions and whether the country’s laws adequately reflect principles of fairness and compassion.

For many advocates, the deportation of Navjot Singh symbolizes a failure of the system to protect those who have known no other home. His story has become a focal point in the ongoing debate over how New Zealand balances immigration control with the rights of individuals born and raised within its borders.

While the final decision remains with immigration authorities, the case of Navjot Singh continues to draw national attention — underscoring the urgent need for policies that recognize the lived realities of undocumented children and provide them with a pathway to stability and belonging.