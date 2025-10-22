Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla captures India’s diwali lights from space

Highlights:

The video captures natural lightning across India, referred to by Shukla as "nature's own pyrotechnics."

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a remarkable view of Diwali, India’s festival of lights, as seen from the International Space Station. The video, taken from the space station’s observation module, shows India illuminated from coast to coast — a bright constellation of cities and lights stretching across the subcontinent. His post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained global attention, captivating millions with its striking imagery and thoughtful reflection on the meaning of Diwali from a cosmic perspective.

India’s Diwali Glow from Space

The footage begins from the sunlit southwest and moves toward the misty northeast, revealing the entire subcontinent aglow during Diwali. From hundreds of kilometers above Earth, India appears as a brilliant cluster of light, representing one of the most celebrated nights in the Indian calendar. Major cities including Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and New Delhi stand out vividly, their festive lights forming what Shukla called “constellations drawn by human hands.”

In his post, the astronaut described the scene in poetic terms, writing, “Flying over India from space — from the sunlit southwest to the misty northeast — is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you.”

Diwali as Seen from the Heavens

Shukla, who is fondly known as “Shux,” recorded the visuals during his 18-day orbital mission earlier this year. His perspective of Diwali went beyond mere celebration — it offered a new dimension to how the festival can be seen and understood. “The peninsula glows like a jewel,” he wrote, adding, “Pune sparkles; Bengaluru and Hyderabad shimmer like constellations drawn by human hands.”

As the space station traveled farther north, faint flickers appeared on the horizon, marking the location of the national capital. “And far on the horizon, a faint yet familiar gleam, New Delhi makes its presence known,” he observed.

These lights, shining from thousands of homes and public displays, created a unified image of India’s collective spirit of celebration. The Diwali lights from space became not just a visual phenomenon but a symbolic reminder of connection, unity, and shared joy across regions.

Nature’s Own Pyrotechnics

The astronaut’s footage also captured another remarkable sight — streaks of lightning flashing across the Bay of Bengal and central India. Describing this, Shukla noted, “purple flares,” calling them “nature’s own pyrotechnics reminding you who the original artist of light truly is.”

This natural contrast between man-made illumination and atmospheric energy highlighted how Diwali represents light in all forms — human, natural, and cosmic. Even from orbit, the interplay between electric lights and natural lightning underscored the universal symbolism of Diwali as a festival that celebrates brightness, hope, and renewal.

Diwali Reflections from Space

As the spacecraft continued its path northward, the glowing plains of India gradually faded into the dark, rugged outlines of the Himalayas. Moments later, the orbital sunrise emerged, casting a soft blue tint across the upper atmosphere. Shukla described this transition as both serene and symbolic — a reminder of how light always follows darkness.

In his closing lines, Shukla wrote, “This isn’t just Diwali on Earth; it’s Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage.”

These words resonated deeply with viewers worldwide, transforming a personal observation into a shared moment of reflection. His description linked India’s most celebrated festival to a broader, universal context — one where Diwali symbolizes not only human joy but also Earth’s radiance as seen from space.

Diwali: A Celebration Beyond Borders

The viral video has drawn millions of views, with users commenting on the unique perspective and poetic depth of Shukla’s reflections. For many, the video served as a reminder that Diwali is more than just a cultural or religious occasion — it is a festival that embodies light overcoming darkness, not just on Earth but beyond it.

By capturing Diwali from orbit, Shukla bridged the gap between Earth and space, offering a rare glimpse of how the festival unites a nation and reflects its brilliance on a planetary scale. His words and imagery highlight how India’s celebrations, visible even from outer space, represent both technological advancement and timeless tradition.

From the cosmic vantage point, Diwali appeared not merely as a local event but as a phenomenon that illuminated an entire region of the Earth. For millions watching from below, Shukla’s footage served as a moment of pride — a symbol of India’s light shining far beyond its borders.