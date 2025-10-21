14 C
New York
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Delhi plans artificial rain to address air pollution after diwali
News

Delhi plans artificial rain to address air pollution after diwali

By: Nayana Ashok

Date:

Highlights:

  • Delhi set to conduct cloud seeding after Diwali fireworks push AQI into ‘very poor’ range

  • Delhi government prepares artificial rain to tackle rising air pollution post-Diwali

  • Delhi residents face heavy smog as city plans cloud seeding to improve air quality

  • Delhi authorities ready cloud seeding operation after Diwali firecrackers worsen pollution

  • Delhi’s AQI spikes post-Diwali; cloud seeding planned to ease air pollution

After Diwali celebrations worsened air quality in Delhi, the city government is preparing to conduct artificial rain through cloud seeding later this week, pending approval from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The initiative is intended to reduce the heavy haze that has enveloped the capital in recent days.

Delhi Air Quality Worsens After Diwali

Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday, October 21, under thick grey smog, with visibility sharply reduced. Firecrackers bursting during Diwali contributed to a spike in pollution levels, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 359 at 11 a.m., placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Out of 38 monitoring stations, 35 recorded pollution levels ranging from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe.’

For context, AQI levels are categorized as follows:

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very Poor
  • 401–500: Severe

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on Monday, October 20, was 345. Despite Supreme Court regulations allowing only green firecrackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., many residents continued using fireworks beyond the permitted hours, worsening air quality.

Delhi Government Prepares Cloud Seeding Operation

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who came to power in February promising cleaner air, said approval from the IMD is expected between October 24 and 26, when meteorological conditions are likely to be suitable for cloud seeding.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that the first cloud seeding trial will take place after Diwali once IMD clearance is granted. He stated that the aircraft, equipment, and pilots are fully prepared for the operation.

“The entire setup is ready, from permissions to pilot training. The aircraft are fitted with cloud seeding equipment, and pilots have flown over the target areas to prepare. Now, we are just waiting for the IMD’s approval,” Sirsa said.

The cloud seeding plan was initially scheduled for July but was postponed due to unpredictable weather, the monsoon season, and the absence of suitable clouds. It was later rescheduled to occur before Diwali but was postponed again.

Delhi Residents Face Severe Pollution

Delhi’s cloud seeding project comes amid growing concerns about air quality during the winter months, when pollution levels typically rise. Residents reported heavy smog, low visibility, and a noticeable decline in air quality after Diwali, highlighting the urgency of mitigation measures.

The government hopes that artificial rain generated through cloud seeding will provide temporary relief to millions of residents affected by pollution-related health problems. The initiative is viewed as a critical step to reduce the hazardous air that has become a seasonal challenge for Delhi.

Delhi’s Approach to Seasonal Pollution

Delhi has experienced severe pollution spikes every winter, often exacerbated by festival-related activities such as Diwali fireworks. Cloud seeding is being considered as an emergency intervention to lower particulate matter in the atmosphere and improve living conditions for the city’s population.

If the operation succeeds, it could serve as a model for other cities in India facing similar air quality challenges. While cloud seeding offers only temporary relief, it represents an urgent attempt by Delhi authorities to respond to dangerous levels of air pollution and safeguard public health.

Nayana Ashok

