Trump celebrates diwali in the oval office with Indian American leaders and CEOs

Highlights:

President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with FBI Director Kash Patel and leading Indian American CEOs.

Kash Patel called it an “honour” to celebrate as a first-generation Indian American.

Trump described Diwali as a festival of “light over darkness” and extended wishes to the people of India.

The event emphasized U.S.–India friendship and cultural diversity in America.

In his official message, Trump wished peace, prosperity, and hope to all celebrating Diwali.

President Donald Trump marked Diwali in the Oval Office on Tuesday (October 22, 2025), joined by FBI Director Kash Patel and several Indian American CEOs. The celebration included the traditional lighting of diyas and highlighted the growing recognition of Diwali in the United States as a festival symbolizing light, hope, and unity.

The Oval Office was adorned with lamps and festive decor as Trump participated in the ceremony, describing Diwali as a “great festival” that signifies “light over darkness.” The event also underlined the importance of Indian American contributions to U.S. society and the strengthening relationship between the United States and India.

Kash Patel Expresses Gratitude During Diwali Celebration

FBI Director Kash Patel, who attended the Diwali celebration alongside the President, shared a video from the Oval Office on social media. In his post, Patel wrote, “A real honour to be celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office with @realDonaldTrump.”

During his remarks, Patel said, “It’s an honour to be a first-generation Indian American whose parents lawfully immigrated to this country and under your leadership so many more millions of Americans are living that dream.” He added that it was “incredibly humbling” to celebrate Diwali at such a significant venue and that Indian Americans were proud to see their culture recognized in the White House.

Trump, responding to Patel, said, “Thank you. Congratulations,” acknowledging the contributions of Indian Americans across various fields.

Diwali Highlights India–US Ties

The Diwali celebration brought together several prominent Indian American business leaders, including Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. Their presence underscored the growing influence of the Indian American community in the corporate and technology sectors.

Trump used the occasion to extend his “warmest wishes to the people of India,” emphasizing that Diwali stands as a universal reminder of “light over darkness.” He spoke briefly about his longstanding friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “We had a great conversation… he’s a great person, and he’s become a great friend of mine over the years.”

The event was part of an ongoing White House tradition of recognizing Diwali, a festival celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists worldwide. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, themes that resonate across faiths and cultures.

Trump’s Diwali Message from the White House

In an official message released by the White House to mark Diwali, President Trump wrote, “Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali—the Festival of Lights. For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal.”

He continued, “As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace.”

The statement reinforced the symbolic importance of Diwali and its alignment with values such as faith, family, and optimism.

Diwali Becomes a Symbol of Inclusion in the White House

The Diwali event at the White House reflects how the festival has become an integral part of America’s multicultural calendar. Since the early 2000s, successive administrations have hosted Diwali celebrations, acknowledging the growing Indian American population and their contributions to U.S. society.

By hosting the Diwali celebration in the Oval Office, Trump continued this tradition, reinforcing the administration’s engagement with the Indian American community. The inclusion of leaders from major U.S. technology and business sectors further highlighted how cultural events like Diwali also serve as opportunities to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two democracies.

The ceremony concluded with a simple diya lighting, symbolic of Diwali’s central message—spreading light, goodness, and knowledge. For many attendees, it represented more than a festival; it was a moment of cultural recognition and mutual respect shared within one of the most powerful offices in the world.

As Trump stated in his message, Diwali continues to stand as a reminder that light prevails over darkness and good triumphs over evil—values that continue to resonate across nations and communities alike.