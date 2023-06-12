Bollywood film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned £5 million in 10 days at the domestic box office, the makers announced Monday.

Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the updated net box office collection on Twitter.

Aapke प्यार ke aage, humara शुक्रिया chhota hai! 🥹

Par yahi kahenge, ki aapke pyaar ne humara ❤️ jeeta hai. 🙏🏻 पेश hai ek hatke kahani from the makers of Luka Chuppi and Mimi. ☺️ Book your tickets sahparivaar – https://t.co/m0OOCSaADV#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in theatres now.… pic.twitter.com/Z460IRAKV0 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) June 12, 2023

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit theatres on June 2.

Set in Indore, the film follows a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a ‘divorce’.

Co-produced by Jio Studios, it also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi in important roles.

