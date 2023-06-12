The makers of Animal unveiled the pre-teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated film on June 11 at 11:11 am. It shows Kapoor in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar. Though his face has not been revealed completely, he goes on a killing spree with an axe in his hand.

The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Kabir Singh in 2019. Back then, he was criticised for the amount of violence in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer. At the time, the filmmaker promised to show even more violence and brutality in his next film, Animal. The video of his interview is now going viral on social media.

In an old interview video, Vanga is seen talking about Animal before its official announcement. He was asked if he hopes for less criticism this time, he laughs and says, “It will be more. These guys are calling this (Kabir Singh) a violent film, I want to tell them I will show them what a violent film will be. Now I am curious, how these guys are going to react. I don’t hate them, but I want to see how they feel about my next film. I am waiting, seriously. Someone called it a violent film, so I was taken aback. We will see,” added Sandeep.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Boddy Deol in lead roles.

The film is due on August 11, 2023, and will clash with OMG 2 and Gadar 2 in Hindi.

