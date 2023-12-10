11 C
London
Monday, December 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsYousaf says ‘dark day for devolution’ as court rules against gender law...
UK News

Yousaf says ‘dark day for devolution’ as court rules against gender law challenge

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Sadiq Khan condemns attack on Ulez camera, calls it ‘grotesquely irresponsible’

The London mayor’s office strongly condemned a “grotesquely irresponsible”...
UK News

Gangster jailed for smuggling drugs

A 34-year-old man, who was part of a four-member...
UK News

Maoist cult leader Comrade Bala’s daughter says she has forgiven him despite cruelty

Katy Morgan-Davies, the daughter of a Maoist cult leader...
Headline Story

Boris Johnson denies he wanted to let Covid ‘rip’

In his testimony to Britain’s Covid inquiry on Thursday...
Headline Story

Rwanda migrant plan ‘will work’, assures Sunak

RISHI SUNAK insisted Thursday (7) that his latest immigration...

THE UK government’s blocking of a controversial Scottish gender recognition law was ruled lawful by Scotland’s highest civil court.

The legislation, passed by the Scottish parliament in December, would have made it easier and faster for people to officially change their gender, dropping the requirement for a gender dysphoria medical diagnosis.

The Scottish government in April challenged the UK government’s blocking of the bill, paving the way for a legal showdown between the two administrations.

“The challenge to the order pronounced under section 35 of the 1998 Act, laid on 17 January 2023, fails,” said Lady Haldane, who presided over two days of evidence at Edinburgh’s Court of Session in September.

“In so concluding, it is important to recognise the novelty and complexity of the arguments and the sophisticated manner in which those arguments were presented before me and from which I derived considerable assistance,” she added.

Scotland’s leader Humza Yousaf said on X, formerly Twitter, that Friday’s ruling marked “a dark day for devolution”.

The legislation, which received cross-party support in Scotland’s Parliament when it was passed last year would have allowed people aged 16 and 17 to change their gender.

It also reduced from two years to three months — or six months for 16-17 year-olds — the time needed for an applicant to live in their new gender before it is officially recognised.

UK laws require people to be aged 18 to apply for a gender recognition certificate.

Campaigners against the reforms, which included Harry Potter author J K Rowling, warned the legislation risked the safety of women and girls.

Scotland’s social justice minister Shirley-Anne Somerville said that by preventing the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, the UK government was setting a “dangerous constitutional precedent”.

“The Gender Recognition Reform Bill was passed by an overwhelming majority of the Scottish Parliament, with support from members of all parties,” Somerville said in a statement.

“The use of Section 35 is an unprecedented challenge to the Scottish Parliament’s ability to legislate on clearly devolved matters.”

Scotland secretary Alister Jack said in January that he would use section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 to prevent the bill from proceeding to Royal Assent, the final stage required to get proposed legislation onto the statute books.

He said he was concerned that the move by the devolved legislature in Edinburgh would negatively affect equalities legislation across England, Scotland and Wales.

Under devolution rules, which led to the establishment of the Scottish parliament in 1999, London can block legislation if ministers believe it will have an “adverse effect on the operation of the law”.

(AFP)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sadiq Khan condemns attack on Ulez camera, calls it ‘grotesquely irresponsible’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Dubai court greenlights SpiceJet to resume operations after seizure

Business 0
A recent legal dispute between SpiceJet and lessors over...

Australia’s Sutherland tops Women’s Premier League auction

Cricket 0
SOME of the world’s top women cricketers netted lucrative...

Survey: Tensions among nuclear powers in Asia pose risk of escalating into war

Headline Story 0
TENSIONS among nuclear powers, mainly in Asia, carry the...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Plant-based diets may lower Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Health 0
Diets prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and India,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc