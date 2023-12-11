10.7 C
UK News

Dr Vinay Raniga selected as Conservative parliamentary candidate for Oxford

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Oxford West and Abingdon Conservatives have chosen Dr Vinay Raniga, an award-winning dental surgeon, as their parliamentary candidate, The Oxford Mail reported.

Throughout the Covid pandemic, Dr Raniga was redeployed from the oral and maxillofacial surgery department at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow, to the frontline ICU.

Recognised for his dedication to public service, he received the Political Leadership Scholarship at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, where he read the Master of Public Policy graduating with distinction.

While currently serving as an NHS dental surgeon in Oxford West and Abingdon, Dr Raniga is actively engaged in shaping the UK’s health policy for the future.

In response to his selection, Raniga said, “I’m honoured and delighted that local residents have put their trust in me. I look forward to meeting many more in the coming weeks and months.

“I want to be an MP who will deliver results, as many who I have spoken to feel that locally, this has been lacking for the past six years.”

He also pledged to advocate for the constituency’s residents, drawing parallels between his commitment to patients during the pandemic and his determination to represent Oxford West & Abingdon.

As for other candidates, Layla Moran of the Liberal Democrats currently holds the seat, and inquiries have been made regarding her candidacy in the upcoming election.

Cheryl Briggs represents the Green Party, James Gunn stands for Reform UK, and Labour candidates are yet to declare their candidacy.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

