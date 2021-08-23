KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

A couple of days ago, it was announced that Zee has acquired the worldwide satellite rights of the film for South languages, and on Sunday (22), the makers announced the release date of the movie.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release on 14th April 2022. The production house, Hombale Films, took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @prakashraaj #KGFChapter2.”

There were reports that KGF: Chapter 2 might get a direct-to-digital release, but the makers have cleared that the film will release in theatres.

Well, Prabhas starrer Salaar is also slated to release on 14th April 2022. But, it looks like now the film will get a new release date as KGF and Salaar, both the movies are produced by the same production house (Hombale Films), and directed by the same filmmaker (Prashanth Neel).

KGF: Chapter 2 was slated to release in July this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The teaser of the film was released a few months ago, and it had received a great response.