Bollywood filmmakers try to get interesting titles for their movies, and here’s a title that will surely grab everyone’s attention. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, is all set to make his feature directorial debut with a movie titled Kuttey (dogs).

Kuttey has a very interesting star cast. It will star Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.

Kapoor took to Twitter to share a poster of the film. He tweeted, “ना ये भौंकते हैं, ना ग़ुर्राते हैं… बस काटते हैं! Presenting #KUTTEY! #Tabu #NaseeruddinShah @konkonas #KumudMishra #RadhikaMadan #ShardulBhardwaj @aasmaanbhardwaj @luv_ranjan @VishalBhardwaj @gargankur @rekha_bhardwaj #BhushanKumar #Gulzar @LuvFilms @officialvbfilms @TSeries.”

In the poster, we don’t get to see faces of the actors. The makers have used different kind of breeds of dogs to cover the actors’ face.

With such an interesting title, and amazing star cast, we are sure moviegoers will look forward to Kuttey.

Talking about other films of Arjun, the actor will be seen in Bhoot Police, and Ek Villain Returns. Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it had received a good response.

Meanwhile, Tabu will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actress recently resumed the shooting of the film.