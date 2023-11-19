9.2 C
London
Monday, November 20, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHealthWomen mostly donate kidneys to men in India
Health

Women mostly donate kidneys to men in India

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Amitabh retrospective part of France’s Festival des 3 Continents

The 45th edition of France’s Festival des 3 Continents...
News

Rescuers drill to supply more food to workers trapped in Indian tunnel

Efforts are underway by rescuers to deliver cooked food...
Entertainment

Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a heartwarming...
Cricket

World Cup chokers? India searches for answers after latest letdown

CRICKET-OBSESSED India was left grappling for answers on Monday...
Entertainment

Banita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel

Actress-model Banita Sandhu is set to star in G2, the sequel to...

An evaluation of data from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto) in India has revealed that a significant majority of organ donors in India are women.

Between 1995 and 2021, among the 36,640 patients who underwent transplants, approximately four out of five living donors were women. Correspondingly, four out of five recipients were men.

This disparity underscores the pervasive influence of gender inequality across various spheres of life, The Sunday Times reported.

The statistics, which have garnered attention in India, sparked headlines, prompting a Times of India editorial to underscore the pronounced pattern of organs primarily flowing from mothers and wives to husbands and sons.

Dr Anil Kumar, the director of Notto said that there is an assumption that the prevalence of conditions necessitating transplants affects both men and women similarly. If women requiring transplants are not receiving adequate treatment, it signifies a noteworthy concern.

The most substantial contributions from living donors predominantly involve kidneys, with considerably fewer donations involving a portion of the pancreas, liver, or lung.

Dr Srivari Bhanuchandra, the organ transplant coordinator at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad (capital city of Telangana in south India) shared the prevalent perception regarding organ donations among genders.

He said, there is a belief that if something happens to a woman post-donation, it might be perceived as less severe because she is often a homemaker, assuming the husband could take care of the children.

He said it is rare for husbands to donate organs to their wives, attributing this rarity to societal pressures.

Dr Bhanuchandra highlighted that even if a woman considers accepting such an offer, she faces pressure, both from her husband’s parents and her own, dissuading her. Conversely, when the situation reverses, and the husband requires a donation, both sets of parents encourage her to donate.

Also, in certain instances, a man might opt to receive an organ from his wife despite having an ideal donor in his brother.

According to Dr Anupam Sibal, a paediatric liver transplant surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, more men are now stepping forward due to counselling efforts.

He mentioned that at his hospital, the percentage of donations from women has reduced from 75 per cent to 51 per cent. This change occurred as doctors assured men of their full recovery post-surgery, encouraging their willingness to participate in donations.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Tobacco-related cancers kill 1.3 million annually across seven nations: Study

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Amitabh retrospective part of France’s Festival des 3 Continents

Entertainment 0
The 45th edition of France’s Festival des 3 Continents...

Rescuers drill to supply more food to workers trapped in Indian tunnel

News 0
Efforts are underway by rescuers to deliver cooked food...

Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

Entertainment 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a heartwarming...

Popular

Amitabh retrospective part of France’s Festival des 3 Continents

Entertainment 0
The 45th edition of France’s Festival des 3 Continents...

Rescuers drill to supply more food to workers trapped in Indian tunnel

News 0
Efforts are underway by rescuers to deliver cooked food...

Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

Entertainment 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a heartwarming...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc