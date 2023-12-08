9.5 C
Who's Krishnan Guru-Murthy's new dance partner for 'Strictly' live tour?
Entertainment

Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Bobby Brazier are among the celebrities set to join the star-studded line-up for the much-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing live UK tour next year.

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and former tennis star Annabel Croft are also set to be a part of the 30 shows across the UK from January 19 to February 11.

They join the previously announced cast of actress Ellie Leach, broadcaster Angela Rippon, and stage and screen star Layton Williams.

Channel 4 broadcaster Guru-Murthy described his time on Strictly this year as “life-changing” and said the chance to take on another challenge was “appealing”.

“My entire time on Strictly has been life-changing,” he said in a press release. “So the opportunity to continue, to take on another challenge, and to go on tour, this time with a new dance partner in Jowita, is appealing. I can hardly wait!”

The 53-year-old will dance with professional Jowita Przystal for the tour after being paired with Lauren Oakley for the 2023 series.

Announcing the same on X, he had said, “Yes, I’m doing the tour! It’s going to be such a laugh on the road with this lot in the new year. Lauren was already committed to touring with Giovanni [Pernice] so I’m delighted to be dancing with the amazing Jowita!”

EastEnders star Brazier will pair up again with his 2023 partner, Dianne Buswell, for the tour. “I love dancing and I adore Strictly, so what better way to prolong this great experience than on the live tour,” Brazier, 20, who has been paired alongside Dianne Buswell, said.

“I’ve heard from Dianne how much fun everyone has on the tour, so I can’t wait to play alongside her in front of those massive arena crowds next year.”

The other celebrities will team up again with their original series partners, with Rippon set to dance with Kai Widdrington, Leach with Vito Coppola, and Williams with Nikita Kuzmin.

The dancers will perform alongside Strictly Come Dancing’s iconic judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke, who made his live tour debut earlier this year.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

