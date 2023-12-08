9.5 C
London
Friday, December 8, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentJunior Mehmood passes away
Entertainment

Junior Mehmood passes away

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show

Following Claudia Winkleman’s announcement that she has decided to...
Entertainment

Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Bobby Brazier are among the celebrities...
Entertainment

‘KBC’ contestant on Big B sharing her viral video

Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha entered the set of Kaun Banega...
Entertainment

K-Pop singer Aoora to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Popular K-pop singer Aoora is set to enter Salman...
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ raises £50 million globally

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal has set the global...

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 67.

The actor breathed his last in the early hours of Friday.

Junior Mehmood’s family friend confirmed the news and said, “He passed away last night at 2 am in Mumbai. He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping well for the last few days. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today’s afternoon prayers.”

Recently, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, known for his role in films like Nadiya Ke Paar and Balika Badhu urged his fans to pray for veteran actor Junior Mehmood’s health.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sachin shared a post that reads, “I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who’s suffering with a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him.”

Actor Johny Lever also paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his Mumbai residence.

Actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as Junior Mehmood featured in over 200 films in different languages.

He is best known for movies like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980).

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?
Next article
Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show

Entertainment 0
Following Claudia Winkleman’s announcement that she has decided to...

Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?

Entertainment 0
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Bobby Brazier are among the celebrities...

‘KBC’ contestant on Big B sharing her viral video

Entertainment 0
Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha entered the set of Kaun Banega...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc