9.5 C
London
Friday, December 8, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRomesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show
Entertainment

Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Junior Mehmood passes away

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage...
Entertainment

Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Bobby Brazier are among the celebrities...
Entertainment

‘KBC’ contestant on Big B sharing her viral video

Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha entered the set of Kaun Banega...
Entertainment

K-Pop singer Aoora to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Popular K-pop singer Aoora is set to enter Salman...
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ raises £50 million globally

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal has set the global...

Following Claudia Winkleman’s announcement that she has decided to step down from her 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday show in March 2024, Romesh Ranganathan is set to take over from Winkleman in the coveted Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm slot.

The comedian, author, and actor is currently presenting For the Love of Hip Hop for Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. He will launch the new show in April 2024.

Romesh will continue to host For the Love of Hip Hop, which he launched in 2021, produced by Folded Wing.

Sharing his excitement, Romesh said, “In my many years working as a maths teacher thinking “what would happen if I gave this up”, I never imagined I’d be sandwiched between Dermot O’Leary and Steve Wright on the UK’s most popular radio station every Saturday morning. I am grateful to Claud for wanting to spend her more time with her kids and enabling me to spend less time with mine, and I look forward to finding out what the nation is up to at that time, as well as speaking to some familiar faces. It is going to be fun. Probably.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said, “I would like to thank Claudia for entertaining her millions of listeners each Saturday morning with such sparkling wit and great warmth. Radio 2 listeners can rest easy as we’re working on a plan for some specials in the future, so watch this space! I am delighted to welcome Romesh to his new Saturday morning show on Radio 2. Judging by the audience’s reaction to him at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester this year, he is already a firm favourite with our listeners. Like Claud before him, he will guarantee your Saturday mornings continue to be an appointment to listen.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Junior Mehmood passes away

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Junior Mehmood passes away

Entertainment 0
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage...

Who’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s new dance partner for ‘Strictly’ live tour?

Entertainment 0
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Bobby Brazier are among the celebrities...

‘KBC’ contestant on Big B sharing her viral video

Entertainment 0
Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha entered the set of Kaun Banega...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc