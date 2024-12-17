When Shah Rukh Khan called John Abraham a ‘gentle giant’ during ‘Pathaan’ shoot

On actor John Abraham’s birthday, an old moment resurfaces where Shah Rukh Khan affectionately referred to his Pathaan co-star as a “gentle giant.” The comment was made during a video shared by Yash Raj Films on YouTube, highlighting the camaraderie between the two actors while working on the 2023 action thriller.

John played the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Reflecting on their fight sequences, SRK revealed that John was hesitant to deliver punches during the scenes. “John was very shy and didn’t want to punch me,” Khan said in the clip. It was during this lighthearted recollection that SRK referred to John as a “gentle giant” and credited him for helping his character’s physical portrayal look good on screen.

Khan elaborated further, recalling how John referred to him as a “national treasure” during their action sequences. “I had to do a lot of convincing to ask him to hit me, and that I wouldn’t be hurt,” SRK said. He praised John’s proficiency in action and added, “He really helped me look nice, you know, in body language.”

In the video, Shah Rukh also praised John’s kindness and admitted there was a lot to learn from him. He emphasized that he had always been eager to collaborate with John Abraham.