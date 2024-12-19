3.3 C
New York
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s bet over 'Jawan' characters
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s bet over ‘Jawan’ characters

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month, AFP via Getty Images

Related stories

In the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played a double role, portraying both Vikram Rathore and Azad. Director Atlee recently shared that he and Khan had a friendly wager over which character audiences would connect with as the “mass” figure.

 

Speaking at a promotional event for Baby John, Atlee revealed, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.’ He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”

 

Atlee elaborated on what “mass” means to him. “See, mass is a mother feeling. It’s not alien. When you cry for a girl, you cry for an emotion; when you tear for a baby, that is mass. When you get angry for the right reason, that is mass. When you stand for society, that is mass.” He believes this universal relatability is why his films resonate with audiences and achieve commercial success.

- Advertisement -

 

Jawan, marking Atlee’s first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, was a critical and commercial hit, further establishing both as dominant forces in Indian cinema.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
When Shah Rukh Khan called John Abraham a ‘gentle giant’ during ‘Pathaan’ shoot
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in corruption investigation by Bangladesh’s ACC

UK News 0
UK Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been implicated in...

Clash at Parliament: Opposition and BJP MPs face off over Ambedkar remarks

India News 0
A confrontation between INDIA bloc and NDA MPs over...

US faces shutdown as Trump, Musk derail funding plan

Headline news 0
The United States is on the brink of a...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc