Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s bet over ‘Jawan’ characters

In the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played a double role, portraying both Vikram Rathore and Azad. Director Atlee recently shared that he and Khan had a friendly wager over which character audiences would connect with as the “mass” figure.

Speaking at a promotional event for Baby John, Atlee revealed, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.’ He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”

Atlee elaborated on what “mass” means to him. “See, mass is a mother feeling. It’s not alien. When you cry for a girl, you cry for an emotion; when you tear for a baby, that is mass. When you get angry for the right reason, that is mass. When you stand for society, that is mass.” He believes this universal relatability is why his films resonate with audiences and achieve commercial success.

Jawan, marking Atlee’s first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, was a critical and commercial hit, further establishing both as dominant forces in Indian cinema.