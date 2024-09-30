Visa expert Rahul Menon offers key strategies for Indian students facing US immigration challenges

Indian students leave their homeland to pursue the American dream, embarking on an academic journey filled with promise. However, many soon discover that completing their education is only the beginning of the challenges they face. The real hurdle often lies in navigating the complex U.S. immigration system. Success stories are made, but for some, dreams are entangled in red tape and bureaucracy.

Indian-American podcaster and visa expert Rahul Menon shared insights on the issues facing immigrant students, emphasizing his personal mission to help guide them through these challenges. Menon, having experienced these frustrations firsthand, aims to empower students to better understand and prepare for the immigration process.

Menon underscores the importance of staying informed from the moment students arrive in the U.S. “What many don’t realize is the complexity of the US immigration system,” he explains. “As someone who’s been through this journey, I wish I had known more before I became too invested to turn back.”

One of the most daunting challenges for international students is the transition from academic life to the professional world. Upon completing their degrees, students with F-1 visas are eligible to work for up to three years — one year under Optional Practical Training (OPT) and, for those with STEM degrees, an additional two years under the STEM OPT Extension. During this period, they must secure an H-1B visa, a highly competitive work visa that allows them to stay employed in the U.S.

However, Menon points out a significant flaw in the system: “Logically, this visa should be awarded based on educational merit and work experience. Instead, the system relies on an annual lottery, randomly selecting 85,000 people regardless of their talent or skillset.”

Despite the randomness of the lottery, there has been some progress. Menon noted, “There is some positive news: USCIS has cracked down on multiple lottery entries, reducing eligible registrations from 758,994 in FY 2024 to 470,342 in FY 2025 – a 38.6% decrease. This has improved the odds of selection from 11% to 18%.” While this offers a glimmer of hope, students still need to be fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

Menon advises students to utilize the OPT period efficiently and to lean on resources available at their universities. “Make the most of your International Student Office and Designated School Official (DSO). They’re invaluable, often underused resources that can guide you through your immigration journey,” he suggests.

For students struggling with homesickness and the financial burdens of studying in the U.S., Menon offers practical advice: “Homesickness and loneliness are the first challenges you’ll face. The friends you make in university will become your new family,” he says. “Research before spending money. Whether it’s phone plans, health insurance, or loans, there’s often a more affordable alternative.”

While the path to permanent residency is a long and uncertain one, Menon advises students to consider all their options. “The wait times for a Green Card are exceptionally long – potentially decades. If immigration freedom is a priority, consider alternative countries,” he notes.

Interestingly, Menon highlights that students can also explore entrepreneurial opportunities while on a student visa. “You can start your own company on a student visa and work there during your OPT period,” he adds.

Menon, an alumnus of the Maharashtra Institute of Technology, extends his support to new students arriving in the U.S., offering to connect with them professionally and provide guidance.