Nikesh Arora’s witty response shuts down troll’s ‘not a trained engineer’ remark

Nikesh Arora, the CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks, is widely recognized as a leader who transformed the company’s fortunes. Since stepping into his role in 2018, Arora has helped the California-based cybersecurity giant increase its stock value fivefold, making it one of the top players in the tech industry. But recently, it wasn’t his business acumen that made headlines—it was his witty response to a social media troll who questioned his qualifications.

The incident unfolded when a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to a post praising Arora’s leadership. The original post commended his performance as the CEO and highlighted how the company’s stock price has surged since he took charge. However, one user couldn’t resist chiming in, claiming that Arora wasn’t a “trained engineer,” implying that he lacked the technical credentials for the role.

Random: When @nikesharora took over as CEO of Palo Alto Networks, i remember thinking “head of sales business guy taking over a deep tech company in a space with lots of existing competitors and new entrants. Good luck!” …Stock is up 5x since he became CEO and they’ve… — dick costolo (@dickc) September 27, 2024

Known for his sharp intellect and sense of humor, Arora didn’t let the comment slide. He responded with a dash of humor, reminding the troll that he is indeed a trained engineer. Arora tweeted back, “Lol and he actually happens to be a trained engineer from IT-BHU (IIT-Varanasi).” His calm, confident, and humorous reply quickly caught the attention of social media users, who praised him for handling the situation with humility and grace.

Arora’s response immediately went viral, gaining widespread support from his followers and social media users alike. Many users lauded him for keeping his cool and responding in a humorous yet factual manner.

Nikesh has enough experience & expertise and a solid network in the tech ecosystem even if he’s not a trained engineer. Hence success. @nikesharora https://t.co/dEoqrYVJ0o — Sandeep Sunny Lakhina (@slakhina) September 27, 2024

One user commented, “LOL mic drop,” acknowledging how Arora’s clever comeback was the perfect response to the baseless claim. Another person chimed in with a playful comment, “Nikesh, I just hope they don’t ask for a degree now,” referring to how such debates sometimes escalate into unnecessary requests for credentials.

Another user shared a deeper insight, highlighting how prestigious educational institutions like IT-BHU attract people who already possess traits like discipline and expertise. “All these big schools attract people who have already demonstrated expertise, have discipline, rigour, and commitment. So irrespective of whether they make it to these schools or not, they have a high probability of making big in life. Of course, the schools enhance them and add great value,” the comment read.

Another person added a lighter note to the discussion, saying, “And has a bit of a sense of humour as well. Think that can go in the CV,” praising Arora’s quick wit and suggesting it could even be considered an asset on his resume.

Lol and he actually happens to be a trained engineer from IT-BHU (IIT-Varanasi). https://t.co/PazlxrVsir — Nikesh Arora (@nikesharora) September 27, 2024

Arora’s journey to the top has been nothing short of impressive. Born and raised in India, Arora earned his Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU, in Varanasi, one of the country’s premier engineering institutions. He then pursued higher education in the United States, obtaining degrees from Boston College and Northeastern University, along with an MBA.

Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Arora had a highly successful career at Google, where he rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. He then went on to work at SoftBank, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Since taking over as CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks in 2018, Arora has been instrumental in the company’s growth. Under his leadership, the cybersecurity giant has continued to expand its product offerings, which include a highly advanced firewall and various cloud-based services that enhance cybersecurity for businesses around the world.

Palo Alto Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions. The company’s main product is a next-generation firewall, which provides state-of-the-art security for businesses and organizations. In addition, Palo Alto Networks offers a suite of cloud-based services that enhance its core firewall offering, allowing companies to integrate a broader range of security tools into their operations.

Since Arora assumed leadership, the company has focused on providing cutting-edge solutions to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. His deep knowledge of the technology space, along with his leadership experience, has helped Palo Alto Networks grow its market share and achieve significant financial success.

Arora’s quick-witted response to the social media comment about his qualifications not only demonstrated his humility but also solidified his standing as an influential leader in the tech world. With a strong academic background, including his engineering degree from IIT-BHU, and an impressive track record in both business and technology, Arora continues to lead Palo Alto Networks to new heights. His ability to handle criticism with grace and humor has only endeared him further to his fans and followers.