Entertainment

Vir Das to perform at Apollo Theatre in London

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Comedian-actor Vir Das is set to perform at the iconic Apollo Theatre in London on 16th December.

The Apollo Theatre is a venue steeped in musical history having witnessed performances from iconic acts like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden, and contemporary music royalties such as Selena Gomez and Kylie Minogue.

Excited to perform at the Apollo Theatre as part of his Mind Fool tour, Vir Das said, “Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph; it’s a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling. As I stand before a live audience of almost 5000 people, I am driven by a desire to connect, to bring joy, and to be a bridge between cultures. The Mind Fool tour is my way of spreading laughter across borders, and I can’t wait to share this experience with audiences around the world.”

Vir Das is currently basking in an International Emmy win. Last month, Vir Das won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special ‘Vir Das: Landing’

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, “I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing. He added, “This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy, and for the community of artists at large.”

Vir Das: Landing premiered on Netflix.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

