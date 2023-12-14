6.2 C
London
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Shah Rukh performs pooja at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday performed a pooja and sought the blessing of Sai Baba in Shirdi, Maharashtra, along with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Ahead of the release of his comedy-drama Dunki, several videos and pictures of the Jawan actor surfaced on social media in which he can be seen performing pooja and other rituals with Suhana at the temple.

Before heading for darshan, SRK was seen interacting with a few people around him. He also greeted an individual with folded hands.

SRK kept it casual and was seen donning a black jacket that he teamed up with a white t-shirt, jogger, and a cap.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan visited the famed Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu.

Previously, too, he visited the famous temple before the release of his comeback film Pathaan in January and also before the release of Jawan.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is set to hit the theatres on December 21.

It features an ensemble cast with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer titled Dunki: Drop 4 which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani.

Opening with SRK onboard a train, the trailer sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

