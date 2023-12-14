6.2 C
Headline news

Diplomat Raj Aggarwal organises celebration of 554th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev in Cardiff

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

An Indian Government celebration by Asian diplomat Raj Aggarwal to commemorate the 554th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered spiritual founder of Sikhism was organised last week in Cardiff.

Orchestrated by Aggarwal, the Honorary Consul for India in Wales, the event at Cardiff University drew hundreds of attendees. Aggarwal collaborated with the Indian government and the Sikh Council of Wales to organise the event.

The High Commissioner was warmly welcomed at the Sikh Gurdwara in Cardiff, extending greetings and well wishes to everyone present.

Subsequently, attendees joined the celebrations at Cardiff University’s Julian Hodge Building, graced by various dignitaries and individuals from diverse faiths, a press release from Aggarwal’s office said.

Several dignitaries attended the event including the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith, the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Councillor Bablin Molik, Baroness Jenny Randerson Chancellor of Cardiff University, as well as several other community leaders

The event showcased children from multiple Sikh temples in Wales, engaging in Kirtan (chanting), Kavita (Hindi poetry), and Sakhi (recounting Sikh historical events).

Reflecting on the celebration, Aggarwal expressed admiration for the hard-working and prosperous Indian diaspora in Wales, emphasising their significant contribution to the nation.

Indian High Commissioner H.E. Mr Vikram Doraiswami and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford at Cardiff University

He said, “This is a huge anniversary for all Indians in Wales and it was especially fantastic that it is open up to people of all religious faiths to come and share such a joyous occasion and for all communities in Wales to come together to enjoy our wonderfully diverse and inclusive society.”

Addressing the landmark anniversary, Aggarwal noted its global significance and appreciated the presence of the High Commissioner and an Indian Government minister, who were both warmly welcomed at the Gurdwara.
Representatives from all four Gurdwaras in Wales participated in the event.

Gurmit Singh Randhawa, President of the Sikh Council of Wales, highlighted the celebration’s essence—an invitation for communities to unite in commemorating Guru Nanak Dev’s principles of justice, equality, and freedom for all.

