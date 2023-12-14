6.2 C
Entertainment

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan announces pregnancy

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Coronation Street star Sair Khan has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who plays Alya Nazir in the long-standing British soap opera that premiered on ITV on December 9, 1960, and has been airing ever since, shared the happy news on Instagram, saying that her pregnancy comes after a “challenging” year for herself and partner Nathan Chilton.

“Hello,” she began addressing her followers. ‘It’s been a little while since posting on here which has been a real mix of emotions.

“With all that is happening in the world, it didn’t feel like the right time to share but we also know it’s okay to keep hope and pray for peace whilst acknowledging that we feel blessed and grateful.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sair Khan (@sairkhan)

“Last year was a challenging time for us both, with Nathan’s chondroblastoma surgery on his pelvis. It’s been a long road to recovery and still has many obstacles ahead as we deal with the spread of the tumour to his lungs.

The 35-year-old continued: “Life can be difficult and there’ll always be challenges to face but there are also important lessons to be learnt and gifts to be cherished. We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in spring 2024.”

The actress was flooded with well-wishes in the comment section from her Corrie co-stars.

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh sent her best wishes, saying, “Oh, this is beautiful news. Sending you both lots of love.”

“So happy for you. You’ll be the best parents ever. Congratulations xxxx,” Sally Dyvenor, who plays Sally Metcalfe in the series, wrote.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan said, “Woo hoo!!!!! Congratulations.”

Sair and Nathan began dating in 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend, and have been together since then.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

