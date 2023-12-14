Mindy Kaling among two Indian-Americans in Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 list

Actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling has made it to The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘2023 Women in Entertainment Power 100’ list.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria also earned a spot on the list. Both women have been picked for ‘setting box office records, filling arenas, and putting Hollywood back to work’.

Kaling, who started her career as an intern on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, has entertained audiences with her funny, relatable stories about characters rarely seen as television protagonists in Hollywood. Some of her most popular shows include The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

“She continues to write and produce on Max’s Secret Lives of College Girls while she ramps up development thanks to a deal with Amazon MGM Studios for titles in her Mindy’s Book Studio book club,” THR said. “On the acting front, she voiced Velma in Max’s controversial but renewed animated Scooby-Doo series of the same name, and continues to show up on The Morning Show.”

Bajaria who joined Netflix in 2016, was promoted this January to Chief Content Officer, after serving as head of Global TV since 2020.

She is in charge of all of the streamer’s scripted and unscripted series around the world, and “manages a $17 billion annual content budget and oversees teams in 27 countries,” according to the publication.

She has overseen global teams, bringing hits like Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Lupin, and Cobra Kai to Netflix’s 238 million members.

Notably, her efforts secured Netflix’s most-watched English-language original, Wednesday, contributing to the platform’s multiple Emmy nominations.

Recently ranked 67th on Forbes’ list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World, Bajaria was born in London and raised in Britain and Zambia.

The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘2023 Women in Entertainment Power 100’ list for their significant contributions to the industry. The list celebrates women executives, performers, and powerhouses who have excelled in the ever-evolving cultural landscape.