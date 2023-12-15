8.8 C
London
Friday, December 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShreyas Talpade suffers heart attack
Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon onboards Indian adaptation of ABC series ‘Revenge’

Actress Raveena Tandon will be seen in an interesting...
Entertainment

Vir Das to perform at Apollo Theatre in London

Comedian-actor Vir Das is set to perform at the...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh performs pooja at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday performed a pooja and sought...
Entertainment

‘Coronation Street’ star Sair Khan announces pregnancy

Coronation Street star Sair Khan has announced that she is...
Entertainment

Mindy Kaling among two Indian-Americans in Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 list

Actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling has made it...

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and is recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty, an official of the medical facility said on Friday.

The 47-year-old actor’s wife, Deepti, released a statement on Instagram on Friday, saying Talpade is in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.

Talpade reportedly complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on Thursday. He was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri by his family.

“He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU,” the official told PTI.

Talpade’s wife Deepti later gave a health update, thanking his friends and followers for their best wishes.

“I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.

“We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us,” she said.

The actor, who has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, is best known for his performance in films such as Iqbal, Dor, Om Shanti Om, and the Golmaal franchise.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Vir Das to perform at Apollo Theatre in London
Next article
Raveena Tandon onboards Indian adaptation of ABC series ‘Revenge’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Raveena Tandon onboards Indian adaptation of ABC series ‘Revenge’

Entertainment 0
Actress Raveena Tandon will be seen in an interesting...

Vir Das to perform at Apollo Theatre in London

Entertainment 0
Comedian-actor Vir Das is set to perform at the...

What is a Market Maker in Crypto?

Uncategorized 0
Institutional crypto exchanges are platforms oriented on large investors,...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc