A few weeks ago, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness. After undergoing a successful pleural aspiration procedure, he was discharged.

However, now, according to PTI, the 98-year-old actor has been once again admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

A hospital insider told PTI, “He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him.”

When last time Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital, his health update was continuously given on his Twitter handle. However, this time, till now, there’s no tweet about his health.

Earlier, when the veteran actor was discharged, his wife and actress Siara Banu had told the reporters, “The fluid has been removed and he took a rest in the hospital for few days. Now we are going home. Pray for his good health and pray that he should be alright. Doctors have said that he should continue to have antibiotics through IV. You all please pray for his health.”