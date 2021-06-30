Allari Naresh celebrates his 39th birthday today, and on the occasion of his birthday, the actor’s new film titled Sabhaku Namaskaram has been announced.

The movie is produced by Mahesh Koneru under his banner East Coast Productions. Koneru took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film, and share the first look poster.

He tweeted, “Wishing our @allarinaresh Garu a very happy birthday. Happy to associate with #Naresh58 as #SabhakuNamaskaram .. a hilarious entertainer with a difference, to be directed by @MallampatiSate1 with dialogues by @abburiravi Garu. #HBDAllariNaresh.”

Sabhaku Namaskaram is Allari Naresh’s 58th film. It will be directed by debutant Mallampati Sateesh and the dialogues of the film are written by Abburi Ravi. The details about the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

This year, Allari Naresh was seen in his two films Bangaru Bullodu and Naandhi. The former received a mixed response, but the latter was appreciated by critics and even did well at the box office.

A few days ago, it was announced that Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju have teamed up for the Hindi remake of Naandhi. The cast of the film is yet to be announced.