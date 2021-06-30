Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role was slated to release on Amazon Prime Video in May this year. But, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the makers decided to postpone the release date.

Now, the movie is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 16th July 2021, and on Wednesday, the trailer of the film was released.

Farhan took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He posted, “The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now. https://bit.ly/ToofaanTrailer Releases on 16th July on @PrimeVideoIN #ToofaanOnPrime.”

Well, the trailer of the film is damn good, and Farhan is excellent in it. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur and both the actors impress us in the trailer.

Toofaan revolves around a guy named Aziz Ali (Akhtar) who is a local goon but becomes a boxer. However, he gets banned from boxing for five years, but later makes a comeback.

Farhan and Rakeysh have earlier worked together in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was a biopic on later athlete Milkha Singh. It was a fantastic film and won many awards including National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. So, the audiences’ expectations from Toofaan are quite high.