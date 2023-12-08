8.7 C
London
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHealthVegan diet reduces heart disease risk after two months: Study
Health

Vegan diet reduces heart disease risk after two months: Study

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Health

Radiation therapy may improve cardiac function: Study

Doctors specialising in cardiology and radiation oncology at Washington...
Health

Plant-based diets may lower Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Diets prevalent in countries like China, Japan, and India,...
Health

Neck inflammation linked to common headaches: Study

Researchers have presented a study unveiling evidence of the...
Health

Covid infections led to spike in preterm births, vaccines helped decrease it: Study

An alarming increase in premature births was attributed to...
Health

Screen time affects children’s brain development: Study

According to scientists screen time leads to physical and...

Adopting a vegan diet for two months can potentially reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes, a trial conducted by Stanford University, California, has shown.

The study engaged 22 pairs of identical twins, with one twin from each pair adhering to a vegan diet while the other continued an omnivorous diet.

Notably, the vegan group experienced considerable improvements in cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and weight loss, The Times reported.

Experts suggest that these findings underscore the benefits of transitioning toward a more plant-based diet for improved health outcomes.

Both sets of participants received meal deliveries and received guidance on preparing healthy, minimally processed meals.

Following the trial, all participants underwent tests to assess key indicators of heart health, including cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

The group adhering to a vegan diet experienced a notable decrease in “bad” LDL cholesterol levels, which, when elevated, can contribute to the accumulation of fatty deposits in blood vessels, thereby increasing the risk of heart-related issues like heart attacks and strokes.

Furthermore, the fasting insulin levels in the vegan group dropped by 20%, indicating lower blood sugar levels.

This reduction could potentially lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and help prevent blood vessel damage caused by high blood glucose.

Individuals on the plant-based diet also achieved a weight loss of two kilos more than their twins who continued consuming meat and dairy products.

Christopher Gardner, the primary author of the study, said this suggests that individuals opting for a vegan diet can enhance their long-term health in two months, with the most significant changes observed in the initial month.

Based on these results and considering longevity, most individuals would benefit from transitioning to a more plant-based diet.

Published in the journal JAMA Network Open, the study used identical twins to eliminate the influence of genetics on the results and controlled for various factors, including diverse upbringings.

Gardner said this study not only delivered a groundbreaking assertion on the health benefits of a vegan diet compared to the conventional omnivore diet but also showcased the delightful rapport between the twins. They mirrored each other in attire and speech, displaying a camaraderie that naturally develops with extensive time spent together.

The twins, averaging 40 years old, were generally healthy with no history of heart disease. The study concluded that one did not have to adopt a fully vegan lifestyle to enjoy the benefits, as any diet reducing saturated fat and increasing fibre could enhance heart health.

Gardner said a vegan diet offers added advantages like enhanced gut bacteria and a decrease in telomere loss, which contributes to slowing down the aging process in the body.

What’s crucial is not solely adopting a strict vegan diet but incorporating more plant-based foods,” said Gardner, who has predominantly followed a vegan diet for the past four decades.

He added, thankfully, exploring the diverse range of vegan multicultural cuisines such as Indian masala, Asian stir-fry, and African lentil-based dishes can serve as an enjoyable initial step.

The popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets in the UK is on the rise, with approximately one in ten individuals opting for a vegetarian lifestyle.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Radiation therapy may improve cardiac function: Study

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Selection of Samir Shah as new BBC chair brings joy in India

Asia News 0
THE UK government’s choice of Samir Shah as the...

Imran Khan challenges 5-year election ban in court

Pakistan news 0
Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan has lodged...

Tourists paying for tickets to attend Indian weddings

Features 0
Indian weddings are much more than uniting two souls...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc