Vance urges Pakistan to cooperate with India after Kashmir attack, warns against escalation

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has called on Pakistan to cooperate with India in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, warning against a broader regional conflict.

In a televised interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier on Thursday (1), Vance underscored Washington’s stance, emphasizing accountability and restraint amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” Vance said. “And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with.”

This is the most direct indication yet from the Biden administration linking Pakistan to terrorism concerns in India following the April 22 attack, which targeted civilians in the disputed Kashmir region.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior leaders have previously condemned the attack as “terror” and “unconscionable,” expressing strong support for India. However, they have avoided explicitly attributing blame to Pakistan. Vance’s remarks mark a shift in tone, suggesting growing frustration in Washington with Islamabad’s approach to cross-border militancy.

India, an increasingly important strategic partner for the United States in its Indo-Pacific policy to counter China’s influence, has accused Pakistan of sheltering and supporting militant groups involved in the Kashmir attack.

Islamabad has denied any role and has demanded an independent investigation into the incident.

In an effort to defuse tensions, the U.S. State Department has confirmed ongoing high-level engagement with both nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, urging both sides to work towards de-escalation and regional stability.

Vance’s comments come amid growing fears of retaliatory military action by India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, reinforcing New Delhi’s longstanding position on cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar reiterated this stance during his call with Rubio, emphasizing the need to hold those responsible accountable.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has raised concerns about possible Indian military retaliation and has appealed for international intervention to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

The Kashmir region, predominantly Muslim and claimed in full by both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan, has long been a flashpoint for violence. The two countries have fought multiple wars over the territory, and cross-border skirmishes continue to strain bilateral relations.

As diplomatic pressure mounts, Washington remains keen to avoid a flare-up between two critical regional actors. Vance’s appeal signals the U.S. administration’s interest in fostering counterterrorism cooperation while keeping the door open for dialogue and stability in South Asia.