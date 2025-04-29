Shri Thanedar moves to impeach Donald Trump over abuse of power, constitutional violations

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has taken a bold and controversial step by introducing articles of impeachment against former President Donald J. Trump. Representing Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, Thanedar accused Trump of grave misconduct including abuse of power, obstruction of justice, bribery, and endangering American democracy.

In his announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Thanedar declared: “Trump’s attacks on due process, birthright citizenship, humanitarian aid, and the courts are not ‘politics.’ They are a direct attack on our democracy. Enough is enough – I am introducing articles of impeachment against him.”

Donald Trump arrives in Michigan today to celebrate his first 100 days in office. Here’s how I’ll be greeting him. pic.twitter.com/rPwaLsX3Cx — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 29, 2025

Thanedar’s resolution contains seven articles of impeachment, citing sweeping abuses that include the misuse of executive power, denial of due process, and violation of civil liberties. Among the specific accusations are Trump’s unlawful deportations, political retaliation against critics, misuse of the Department of Justice, and the creation of an unconstitutional department named the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), allegedly headed by Elon Musk.

The articles also highlight Trump’s alleged interference with the judiciary and efforts to silence media voices critical of his administration—seen as a direct assault on the First Amendment. Furthermore, Trump is accused of stoking international tension by initiating reckless tariffs and threatening military action without Congressional approval.

While the impeachment resolution is symbolic due to Republican control of both the House and Senate, Thanedar emphasized that the move is a matter of principle. “We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act,” he said.

Thanedar’s action has sparked significant debate in political and public circles, with Democrats praising his courage and Republicans dismissing it as a political stunt. Nevertheless, his initiative underscores growing Democratic concerns about Trump’s influence and alleged disregard for democratic norms.

Shri Thanedar’s journey to Congress is one of determination and resilience. Born in southern India, he moved to the United States in 1979 to pursue a Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of Akron. During his early years in America, he worked as a janitor and even spent nights sleeping in his car while struggling to make ends meet.

Naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 1988, Thanedar went on to build a multimillion-dollar career in chemical testing by founding companies like Chemir and Avomeen Analytical Services. His achievements earned him Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year title multiple times.

He entered politics in 2018, initially running for Governor of Michigan. He was later elected to the Michigan House of Representatives and then to the U.S. Congress in 2022, where he represents parts of Detroit’s metro region.

Now, as one of the most prominent Indian-American Democrats in Washington, Thanedar is making headlines for holding Trump accountable—and igniting a broader conversation about justice, power, and the Constitution in modern America.