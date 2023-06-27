War co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are set to reunite for the UK Tour ‘Stars on Fire’. Vaani will be seen performing with Hrithik for her first-ever UK tour ‘Stars On Fire’ in London & Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

Excited about the show, Vaani said, “It’s a special moment and feeling to share the stage with Hrithik Roshan. He is immensely talented and I am elated at this opportunity to set the stage on fire alongside him. Hrithik is not only an exceptional performer but also an inspiration. I can’t wait to create unforgettable moments and give our fans an electrifying experience they will cherish forever.”

She added, “I’ve been blessed to have super-hit songs as part of my filmography be it Gulabi, Nashe Si Chad Gayi, or Ghungroo. Indian song and dance is celebrated worldwide and has a massive fandom.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vaani will be seen headlining YRF Entertainment’s streaming series, Mandala Murders, a gritty crime thriller created and directed by the acclaimed Gopi Puthran, known for his work on Mardaani 2.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.

Vaani also has Sarvagunn Sampanna in her kitty. Sarvagunn Sampanna will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike. The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

On the other hand, Hrithik will be seen in the action-packed Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Fighter’ stars Hrithik alongside Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.