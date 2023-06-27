The upcoming animated film Nimona, which is based on the graphic novel of the same name, is scheduled to start streaming on June 30 on Netflix.

This film follows a knight, Ballister Boldheart, as he works to prove that he did not commit the crime he is accused of. He joins forces with a mischievous shapeshifting teen, Nimona. Together the two must persevere past the preconceived notions that are set against them. Ballister Boldheart is voiced by Oscar-winning Riz Ahmed.

During an interview with an online portal, Ahmed opened up about what compelled him to take up the role of Ballister Boldheart.

“It has such amazing source material. The story, before it was even brought to the screen, is so beloved. You can understand why this is such a cool world. We’ve got a medieval futuristic vibe going on with dragons and knights and jousting, but also flying cars, holograms, and all of that. Also, such a cool character in Nimona,” he said.

The actor continued, “It’s such a cool relationship and journey that Nimona and Ballister go on together of opening up to each other and realizing that if they want to be understood themselves, they need to take a step to try to understand others, which I thought was really interesting, you know? Just the whole deal. Then the directors, Nick and Troy, are just incredible human beings. They’re incredibly hilarious and so meticulous in trying to get the most out of every single moment. It was really talking with them that sold me on it.”

Nimona arrives on Netflix on June 30.