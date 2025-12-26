US targets ISIS in Northwest Nigeria after Killings of Christians, Trump confirms

President Donald Trump said the United States carried out airstrikes against ISIS militants operating in northwest Nigeria, linking the military action to recent killings of Christians in the country. The strikes were announced on Christmas Day and later confirmed by the US military’s Africa Command, which said the operation was conducted in coordination with Nigerian authorities.

Trump made the announcement on Thursday, December 25, through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He described the operation as a decisive response to what he characterized as escalating violence by ISIS against Christian communities in Nigeria. The statement immediately drew international attention, both for its timing and for its framing of the conflict in religious terms.

US strikes ISIS militants in Nigeria

According to Trump, the US military targeted ISIS fighters operating in the northwest region of Nigeria. He said the decision followed reports of killings that he attributed to ISIS activity in the area. The president used strong language to describe the group and said the strikes were ordered directly by him.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in northwest Nigeria,” Trump wrote. In the same message, he claimed the group had been killing innocent Christians “at levels not seen for many years.” He ended the post by wishing “Merry Christmas” to everyone, including the “dead terrorists.”

Trump referred to the Pentagon as the US “Department of War,” a term he has used previously instead of the Department of Defense. The post did not provide details about the timing, aircraft, or specific targets involved in the operation.

US Africa Command confirms ISIS operation

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, US Africa Command confirmed that American forces had carried out strikes against ISIS militants in Nigeria. In a statement posted on X, AFRICOM said the operation was conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS fighters.

AFRICOM did not disclose the precise location of the strikes beyond stating they occurred in northwest Nigeria. The command also did not release information about civilian casualties, the duration of the operation, or the number of US assets involved. It said further details were being reviewed.

The confirmation established that the strikes were part of ongoing US counterterrorism efforts in Africa, where ISIS-affiliated groups have expanded their presence in recent years, particularly in West Africa.

ISIS, religion, and security in Nigeria

Trump has repeatedly framed violence in Nigeria as a religious issue, warning that Christianity is under threat in the country. In recent months, he has accused Nigeria’s government of failing to protect Christian communities and has suggested that US intervention could follow if attacks continued.

Beginning in late October, Trump publicly criticized Nigerian authorities, saying violence against Christians was being ignored and describing the situation as an “existential threat” to Christianity in the region. His comments have resonated with some religious advocacy groups while drawing criticism from others who argue that the conflict is more complex.

Nigeria’s government has pushed back against Trump’s characterization. Officials have said armed groups, including ISIS-linked militants and other bandit organizations, target both Muslims and Christians. Nigerian authorities have consistently stated that the violence is driven by a mix of terrorism, criminal activity, and local conflicts over land and resources, rather than religion alone.

The Nigerian government has also emphasized that it remains committed to protecting religious freedom and combating all forms of extremism. Officials have noted that both Christian and Muslim communities have suffered casualties in attacks carried out by ISIS-affiliated groups and other armed factions.

Cooperation between the US and Nigeria against ISIS

Despite differences in public messaging, Nigeria and the United States continue to cooperate on security and counterterrorism. AFRICOM’s statement that the operation was conducted at Nigeria’s request indicates coordination between the two governments.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and is roughly divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south. This demographic balance often complicates political and security responses to violence, especially when attacks are framed along religious lines.

ISIS-linked groups in West Africa have been responsible for attacks on civilians, military targets, and religious sites. The United States has supported regional efforts through intelligence sharing, training, and limited military operations aimed at weakening ISIS networks.

Trump signals continued action against ISIS

Trump said the United States would not allow what he called “radical Islamic terrorism” to expand under his leadership. He suggested that further action against ISIS could follow if attacks continue, though he did not outline specific next steps.

The announcement has renewed debate over how violence in Nigeria should be described and addressed, particularly when religion is cited as a primary factor. While the US strikes underscore Washington’s willingness to act against ISIS abroad, Nigerian officials continue to stress that long-term stability will require addressing the broader causes of insecurity.

For now, the US strikes against ISIS in Nigeria mark a significant escalation in direct military involvement, highlighting the ongoing challenge posed by ISIS in West Africa and the differing perspectives on how that threat should be understood and confronted.