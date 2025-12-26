$1.8 billion powerball jackpot won in Arkansas on Christmas eve, second-largest ever

Highlights:

Arkansas Powerball ticket wins $1.817 billion jackpot

Winning ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball

Jackpot is the second-largest Powerball prize ever claimed

Winner can choose an $834.9 million lump sum or annuity payments over 29 years

Odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 292.2 million

Odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 292.2 million

An Arkansas lottery player won a $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve, marking one of the largest jackpot wins in the history of the game. The single winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn, securing the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever claimed and placing the winner among the biggest lottery jackpot recipients worldwide.

According to Powerball officials, the winning ticket matched the numbers 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59, along with the red Powerball number 19. Matching all five white balls and the Powerball is required to win the jackpot, and the Arkansas ticket was the only one nationwide to do so in the Christmas Eve drawing.

Powerball jackpot win confirmed in Arkansas

Powerball officials confirmed that the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Arkansas, making it only the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket has ever been sold in the state since the game began. The size of the jackpot has drawn national attention, as it sits just behind the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California in November 2022.

The Arkansas jackpot now ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and one of the largest lottery jackpots ever recorded in the United States. Lottery officials have not released the identity of the winner, which is consistent with standard practice in many states.

Jackpot payout options for the Arkansas winner

The jackpot winner now faces a major financial decision. The full advertised jackpot amount of $1.817 billion is available as an annuity paid over 29 years. Alternatively, the winner may choose a one-time lump-sum cash payout estimated at $834.9 million before taxes.

Historically, most jackpot winners opt for the lump-sum payment rather than the annuity, despite the significant reduction from the headline jackpot figure. The final amount the Arkansas winner takes home will depend on federal and state taxes, as well as the chosen payout option.

How rare is a Powerball jackpot win?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million, underscoring how rare the Arkansas jackpot win truly is. Powerball tickets cost $2, making participation accessible to millions of players, but the probability of hitting the jackpot remains extremely low.

Despite the long odds, large jackpots continue to drive ticket sales across the country, particularly when the jackpot climbs into the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars. The Christmas Eve drawing attracted widespread interest due to the size of the jackpot and the timing of the draw.

Powerball jackpot history and context

Founded in 1992, Powerball has grown into one of the most popular lottery games in the United States. The game is currently played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held multiple times each week, and jackpots roll over until a ticket matches all six numbers.

The largest single-ticket Powerball jackpot remains the $2.04 billion prize won by a player in Altadena, California, in November 2022. The Arkansas Christmas Eve jackpot now holds second place on the all-time list, reinforcing the recent trend of record-breaking lottery jackpots.

Taxes and the final jackpot amount

Lottery winnings in the United States are subject to federal income taxes, with rates ranging from 24 percent to 37 percent depending on the total amount and how the jackpot is claimed. In most states, including Arkansas, state taxes may also apply, further reducing the final payout.

Even after taxes, however, the Arkansas Powerball jackpot winner is expected to receive hundreds of millions of dollars. Financial advisors typically recommend that jackpot winners seek professional guidance to manage taxes, investments, and long-term planning.

Christmas Eve jackpot draws national attention

The timing of the jackpot win has added to public interest. The Christmas Eve drawing has already been described by some lottery fans as a “holiday miracle,” reflecting the scale of the jackpot and the festive timing of the win.

While the winner remains anonymous, the $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot has secured its place in lottery history. For Arkansas, the Christmas Eve jackpot represents a rare and significant milestone, and for Powerball players nationwide, it serves as a reminder of both the massive rewards and the long odds associated with chasing the jackpot.