US embassy and consulates in India closed December 24–26: consular services to resume December 27

The United States Embassy and all US consulates in India will remain closed for three consecutive days, from Wednesday, December 24, through Friday, December 26, 2025. During this period, routine consular services across India will be temporarily suspended.

The closure affects all US diplomatic missions in the country, including the US embassy in New Delhi and consulates located in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Applicants seeking routine services will not be able to access in-person consular operations during these dates.

US Embassy Confirms Suspension of Routine Consular Services

The US Mission India confirmed the temporary shutdown through an official public announcement. According to the embassy, the closure is in line with a Presidential Executive Order directing the shutdown of US federal government departments and agencies during the Christmas period.

“The US Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday (24), to Friday (26), in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates. Routine consular services will not be available during these dates”, the embassy said in a post on X.

As a result, services such as visa interviews, passport issuance, document verification, and other non-emergency consular functions will not be available at any US embassy or consulate location in India during the three-day period.

Presidential Executive Order Behind US Embassy Closure

The temporary suspension of services follows an executive order issued earlier this week by US President Donald Trump. The order grants Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas off to most federal employees.

Under the directive, all executive departments and agencies of the federal government are formally closed on December 24 and December 26, with employees excused from duty. Christmas Day, December 25, is already recognized as a federal holiday in the United States.

While the order mandates widespread closures, it allows department and agency heads to keep certain offices or installations operational when required for national security, defense, or other essential public needs. However, routine consular services at US embassies and consulates overseas are not categorized as essential operations under this directive.

When Will US Embassy Consular Services Resume?

According to the US Mission India, routine consular services at the US embassy and consulates in India are expected to resume on Saturday, December 27, 2025, following the three-day shutdown.

Applicants who had scheduled visa interviews, passport appointments, or other consular engagements during the December 24–26 period are advised to follow official communications from the US embassy and relevant consulates for instructions on rescheduling.

At this stage, embassy officials have not confirmed whether additional appointment slots will be opened to offset the temporary disruption caused by the closure.

Impact on Travelers, Students, and Visa Applicants

The announcement is particularly relevant for Indian travelers, students, and professionals who rely on December consular processing for upcoming academic terms, business travel, or personal travel plans.

Many US visa categories, including student, employment, and visitor visas, typically see high application volumes during this period. The temporary suspension of services may result in delays for applicants whose appointments fall within the closure window.

Travelers and applicants are encouraged to plan accordingly and regularly check official US embassy and consulate websites, as well as verified social media channels, for updates related to emergency services or appointment rescheduling.

US Embassy Closures During Christmas: A Past Practice

This is not the first time the US embassy and federal offices have closed around Christmas through executive action. President Donald Trump previously granted Christmas Eve off to federal employees during his earlier terms in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

A similar practice was followed by President Joe Biden in 2024. While December 25 is one of the 11 official federal holidays in the United States, additional days off are granted through presidential executive orders rather than standing legislation.

What Applicants Should Do During the Closure

Applicants needing urgent assistance should review guidance issued by the US embassy regarding emergency or essential services, which may continue on a limited basis. For non-urgent matters, applicants are advised to wait until services resume on December 27.

The US embassy has emphasized the importance of relying only on official channels for accurate information during the closure period.

As the US embassy and consulates prepare to reopen, applicants are advised to remain attentive to updates that may affect scheduling, processing times, or availability of services in the days following the holiday shutdown.